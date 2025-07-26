Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.