Objective Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after buying an additional 2,611,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,796,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,811,000 after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

