Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

