Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $6.06 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $287.49 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $293.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.09 and a 200-day moving average of $241.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

