Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $408,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 206,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arista Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 345,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,298.24. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

