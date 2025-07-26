Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – July 23rd

GE Vernova, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Oracle are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods that a production facility holds at various stages of its value chain. By maintaining these stocks, manufacturers can ensure uninterrupted workflow, buffer against supply or demand fluctuations and meet customer orders on time. Effective management of manufacturing stocks involves striking a balance between minimizing carrying costs and maintaining sufficient inventory to avoid production delays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $69.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $618.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,993. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $633.13. The company has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.30 and its 200-day moving average is $398.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.85. 5,122,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,669,585. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Featured Stories