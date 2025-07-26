American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Aviva PLC lifted its position in American Tower by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,252,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,585,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $229.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

