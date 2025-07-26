Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 979 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

