Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 304,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,061,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

