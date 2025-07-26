Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

