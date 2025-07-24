Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.77. 1,461,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

