DE Burlo Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,709.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,006,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,825,000 after buying an additional 1,895,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $158.28 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $151.90 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market cap of $371.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

