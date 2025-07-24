Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.16. 1,414,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,815,277. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.