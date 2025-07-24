Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,913 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

WMT stock opened at $95.59 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $762.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,696 shares of company stock worth $12,222,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

