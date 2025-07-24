10,769 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.19. The stock had a trading volume of 387,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,171. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

