Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 4.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.17. 2,356,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,822,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $474.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

