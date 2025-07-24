Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.18. 6,144,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,183,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $291.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

