Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.080-2.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.123. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group set a $181.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $164.68 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $109.37 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $256.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $159.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

