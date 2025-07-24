QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 926,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

