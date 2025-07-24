Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 93,555 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,555 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

