Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $332.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.73, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.97.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

