Morling Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of UNH traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,695,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.82. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

