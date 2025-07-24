Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $474.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

