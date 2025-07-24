Ghe LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ghe LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.19. 1,301,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,338,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.64. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

