Morling Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Visa by 38,416.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $673,689,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $623,022,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $356.93. 1,045,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.62 and its 200 day moving average is $344.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

