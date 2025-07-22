Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $341.30, but opened at $331.43. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $332.55, with a volume of 703,308 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.