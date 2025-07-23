DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 7.12%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

