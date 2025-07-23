Analysts Set Expectations for Safe Pro Group FY2025 Earnings

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safe Pro Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Safe Pro Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Safe Pro Group alerts:

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Safe Pro Group had a negative net margin of 500.73% and a negative return on equity of 363.40%.

Safe Pro Group Trading Up 2.9%

Institutional Trading of Safe Pro Group

NASDAQ:SPAI opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Safe Pro Group has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Safe Pro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Pro Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Pro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About Safe Pro Group

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Pro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Pro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.