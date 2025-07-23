Dover (DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.200-9.400 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $189.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.12. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

