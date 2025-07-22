Obermeyer Wealth Partners Acquires 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,055,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $522.52 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.43. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

