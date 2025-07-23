What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for ABT FY2025 Earnings?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $5.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2%

ABT stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 652,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 853,482 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,537,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

