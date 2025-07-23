SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.
SOBR Safe Stock Performance
SOBR opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394,680.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. SOBR Safe has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $193.50.
SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 3,180.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe Company Profile
SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.
