SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

SOBR opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394,680.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. SOBR Safe has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $193.50.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 3,180.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOBR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 7.72% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

