J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.