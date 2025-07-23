Obermeyer Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The company has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $97.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

