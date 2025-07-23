Promising Utility Stocks To Research – July 20th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, and Riot Platforms are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—and typically operate under government regulation. Because their services remain in constant demand, these stocks tend to deliver stable, dividend-focused returns and lower price volatility compared to the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.65. The company had a trading volume of 93,904,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929,970. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.70.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $473.89. 3,997,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.61 and a 200-day moving average of $494.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.89. 2,941,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,275. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $384.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.29 and a 200 day moving average of $314.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 68,710,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,550,604. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,782,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,884,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 4.57.

