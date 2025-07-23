Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

