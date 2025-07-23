Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 80,250 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

