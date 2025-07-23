SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,098 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.