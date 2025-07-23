Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Southern Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:SO opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

