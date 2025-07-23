AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

