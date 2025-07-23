IMA Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Legacy Trust grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE XOM opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

