Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 6,125 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a market cap of $403.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

