Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 663.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,427 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 2.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,126,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,654,000 after acquiring an additional 667,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,351,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,437,161,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $967,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,416,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.06. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

