Best Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – July 20th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo & Company, SoFi Technologies, and Opendoor Technologies are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property & casualty, and reinsurance carriers. Their market value reflects underwriting profitability, investment returns on premium reserves, regulatory capital requirements and claims experience. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,904,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.62 on Friday, reaching $282.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,902,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,498. The stock has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

ELV stock traded down $25.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.87. 8,379,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $276.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.61 and its 200 day moving average is $494.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,202,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,571,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,468,169. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Opendoor Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 569,798,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,693,878. Opendoor Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

See Also