Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 45,044 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

