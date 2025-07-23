Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 1.1%

TSLA opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.48, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.