Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.3% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,246,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $221.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.