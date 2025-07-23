City National Bank of Florida MSD Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

City National Bank of Florida MSD trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Shopify were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.16.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

