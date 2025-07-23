Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,112,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

