IMA Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,134.9% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.0%

MRK stock opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $128.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

